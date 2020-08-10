Palestinian Ministry: As 24 Israeli Violations Against Journalists During Last July

Ramallah, MINA – The Ministry of Information of the Palestinian Authority monitored the violations of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian journalists during the month of July.

“The occupation army has targeted eight journalists, three media centers, and a group of press crews,” said the Ministry in a statement as quoted from Quds Press on Monday, August 10.

The statement stated that the Israeli authorities transferred the detained journalist Mujahid Al-Saadi to administrative detention for a period of 4 months, indicating the deterioration of his health due to his isolation and exposure to medical neglect.

The Israeli occupation forces also summoned journalist Ahmed Abu Sbeih from Jerusalem for investigation.

The Ministry of Information’s statement pointed out that the Israeli army stormed three media centers in occupied Jerusalem during the past month.

Israeli soldiers also targeted Palestinian journalists with sound and gas bombs, and they were prevented from reporting.

The statement mentioned a number of violations against journalists, including attacks on journalists while they were covering live, and journalists suffocating due to firing tear gas canisters at them.

The violations also included, the administration of the “Facebook” company, blocking dozens of media pages on social networking sites, at Israeli incitement, according to the ministry’s statement.

The statement indicated that the head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Nasser Abu Bakr, had been subjected to a focused campaign of incitement by the Israeli occupation authorities during the past month.

The ministry said, “The occupation pressures and inflammatory voices will not harm Palestinian journalists, nor will they frighten their captain, or undermine his positions and his representation of the Syndicate and of the media professionals in Arab and international forums and bodies.”

Palestinian journalists live in difficult and dangerous professional conditions, especially with the increasing number of violations and attacks they are subjected to by the Israeli occupation authorities, as the number of violations reached 559 during the past four years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)