Palestinian Kills Israeli Settler and Wounds Three Others in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian freedom fighter carried out today an armed attack against Israeli occupation forces in the old city of Jerusalem, which led to injury of three settlers and killed another one.

Israeli media reported that an armed confrontation broke out between Palestinians and the occupation army in the Old City of Jerusalem.

It said that three Israeli soldiers were wounded, and another one was killed.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that two Palestinians who arrived at Bab al-Silsila in Jerusalem carried out a shooting and stabbing attack, and one of them withdrew from the place.

Local sources reported that the perpetrator of the shooting attack was Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, 42, from Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem.

Israeli media reported, “The operation is largely planned, as Abu Shekhadem’s wife and children left abroad three days ago.”

The Israeli Minister of Internal Security said, “The perpetrator of the attack is a well-known political figure from Hamas, who comes every day to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

According to media sources, the martyr Abu Shkhaydam is a liberated prisoner from the prisons of the Israeli occupation. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)