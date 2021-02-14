Palestinian Forced by Israeli Occupation to Remove His Tent

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Saturday forced a Palestinian resident of Khirbet al-Thaala hamlet in Masafer Yatta in the south of the West Bank to remove a tent he had set up to shelter his family of 13 people, according to a local activist.

Rateb al-Jabour, from the national and popular committee in the south of Hebron, told Wafa that soldiers raided the hamlet and forced the resident to remove the tent where he and his family of 13 people live, forcing them to live in the open.

He said the army and the area’s illegal settlers do not want to see any Palestinians in that land in order to take it over for their settlement activity, particularly the expansion of the illegal Maon and Carmiel settlements.

Jabour said residents of the hamlet have papers proving ownership of the land, but that the occupying power does not take them into regard and persists in efforts to appropriate their lands and to displace them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)