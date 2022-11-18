Palestinian FM Hails UN Vote in Favor of Palestinians’ Right to Self-Determination

Berlin, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki has welcomed the overwhelming vote at the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee in favor of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Al-Maliki said in a statement that the resolution affirms the inalienable and just right of our Palestinian people to self-determination and to an end of the illegal Israeli occupation, WAFA reported.

Al-Maliki commended the countries that voted in favor of the resolution, describing the right to self-determination as the basis of all rights, especially for our people who have been suffering for so long under the colonial Israeli occupation and apartheid regime.

He urged the world countries “to put in place practical mechanisms to enable our people to enjoy all their rights, including the right to go to the International Court of Justice to request an advisory opinion on the nature of the Israeli colonial occupation on the land of the State of Palestine, including Jerusalem, and the impact of this occupation on the inherent right to self-determination.”

He said this vote is an international response to all the practices and crimes of the Israeli occupation and settlers, and an affirmation of the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over their land.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)