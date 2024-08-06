Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta Marks International Solidarity Day for Prisoners

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta held a commemoration event for International Solidarity Day for Prisoners and the People of Gaza on Tuesday, August 6.

The event was attended by Ambassador Zuhair Al-Shun, Ahrul Tsani Fathurrahman, Director for the Middle East at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Palestinian students studying at the Indonesian Defense University, and representatives from humanitarian organizations such as MER-C, among others.

In his speech, Ambassador Al-Shun called on the international community to assist in the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, stop the genocide in Gaza, and impose sanctions on the Israeli occupiers at international forums.

Al-Shun stated that over 6,000 Palestinians are currently imprisoned by Israel following the outbreak of military aggression by the Zionist entity against Gaza.

He stressed, “These prisoners must be freed immediately as they are detained without clear reasons or charges.”

He also condemned the killing of Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh, describing it as a brutal act that violates international law.

Meanwhile, Ahrul Tsani Fathurrahman affirmed in his speech that Indonesia will remain steadfast in supporting Palestine in various forums and opportunities, as enshrined in the 1945 Constitution.

Before his death, Ismail Haniyeh had declared August 3 as International Solidarity Day for the people and prisoners of Gaza held in Israeli prisons. He urged all Islamic, Arab, and global communities to engage in protests and demonstrations to show their solidarity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)