Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta Asks All Mosques to Carry out Occult Prayers

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta asked all mosques in Indonesia to carry out occult prayers and pray for Palestinian martyrs after Friday prayers on Friday.

“The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Jakarta, conveys its respectful greetings to the Indonesian Council of Mosques and respectfully asks for its pleasure for all congregations of Friday prayers to perform “Unseen Prayers” for the bodies of the martyr Nasser Abu Hamid and other martyrs after Friday prayers on December 23, in all mosques,” said the embassy in a written statement received by MINA on Thursday.

Nasser Abu Hamid died in Israeli custody due to medical negligence on the part of Israel, after suffering from an incurable disease in prison and continuing to suffer until Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala called him.

“We always pray for the deceased so that Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala makes him a martyr and patient, to reduce his suffering and struggle as a story of the struggle and suffering experienced by the Palestinian people in their holy land,” the embassy said.

“May Allah always accept your and our good deeds and sincere intentions. May Allah accept our good martyrs in the best place by His side, verily he is the All-Powerful and All-Guardian,” added the Embassy.

In its statement, the Embassy also expressed its highest appreciation to the Council of Mosques throughout Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)