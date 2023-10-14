Thousands of Indonesian Muslims at Istiqlal Mosque Perform Qunut Nazilah for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of Muslims performed the Ghaib Prayer and Qunut Nazilah for Palestine at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta on Friday.

The Ghaib Prayer and Qunut Nazilah which were attended by DMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla and the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair S.M. were immersed in an atmosphere of emotion and solemnity.

On this occasion, Kalla stated that he would continue to seek ways to help the Palestinian people. As an initial stage, Kalla stated that he had communicated with the Palestinian Embassy to be able to distribute aid.

According to Kalla, amidst the difficult conditions in Gaza, there must be a way to help Palestine.

“Currently it is still being collected through the Palestinian Embassy. Because the shape of the item is still difficult. “So later we will try to find out how to do it,” said Kalla to journalists at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, Friday, October 13 2023.

Kalla admitted that he was concerned about the current condition of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The reason is that all aid is quite difficult to distribute because the borders are blockaded and boycotted. As a result, it is difficult for food and any aid to come in.

Therefore, apart from trying to help, Kalla appealed to the Indonesian people to pray for the Palestinian people.

“We have to pray for them, so that it will be resolved quickly and peace can be realized there,” concluded the PMI General Chair. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)