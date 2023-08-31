Palestinian Embassy to Tajikistan Inaugurated

Dushanbe, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Maliki and Tajikistan Foreign Minister Siraj al-Din Muhr al-Din inaugurated the State of Palestine’s Embassy to Tajikistan in the capital city of Dushanbe on Wednesday, Wafa reported.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Tajikistan, senior officials of the government of Tajikistan, heads of international organizations and representatives of civil society.

At the inauguration event, the two Foreign Ministers delivered speeches emphasizing the importance of the presence of the Pakistan Embassy in Tajikistan and this reflects the implementation of instructions and directions from the leadership of the two countries.

They also emphasized that the opening of the Embassy was a real demonstration of solidarity and deep relations between the two countries and their people.

The two top diplomats stated that they would do the necessary to maintain special relations, deepen them and raise them to the highest level, including new areas of cooperation that were agreed to be developed in the near future. (T/RE1/P2)

