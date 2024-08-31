Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Nears 40,700

Ankara, MINA – The death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 40,700 as Israeli forces killed 89 more Palestinians over the past two days, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The relentless Israeli onslaught, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, has also left 94,060 others injured, according to the ministry.

“Israeli forces killed 89 people and injured 205 others in five ‘massacres’ against families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Many victims remain trapped under rubble, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the continued bombardment, the ministry said.

Despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has persisted with its military campaign in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)