Palestinian Community Turns On Historic Mosaic Replication

Jericho, MINA – The Palestinian community in Jericho, West Bank continues to work to revive the historic mosaic heritage that their ancestors have known for more than 2,000 years.

Mosaics were used to decorate Palestinian homes and have now become an important part of historical landmarks in many Palestinian cities.

As quoted from Sharjah24 on Friday, the community working in the archaeological center usually uses glass or natural stone in nearly 24 colors that are usually found in mine sites, mountains and valleys.

Mosaic workshops were once held at the Hisham Archaeological Palace, which included the largest mosaic panels.

Osama Hamdan founded the mosaic center as a non-profit charitable association that seeks to protect and promote Palestinian cultural heritage as well as build teams to replicate and renovate historic mosaics.

Many of the Palestinians working at the center find their delight in assembling the colorful mosaic pieces to create stunning works of art.

They say it takes effort, patience and concentration. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)