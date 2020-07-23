Israel Harasses Palestinian Cultural Institutions

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police raided two cultural centers run by Palestinians in the Jerusalem area on Wednesday.

Israeli police also seized a number of documents at the two cultural centers.

As reported by WAFA news agency, Israeli police and intelligence officers visited the residence of the Director of the Yabous Cultural Center, Rania Elias in East Jerusalem.

Officers also raided the residence of the Director Edward Said National Conservatory of Music (ESNCM), Suheil Khoury.

Both were escorted to their respective cultural centers and officers began to search and confiscate a number of documents. Not only that, Elias and Khoury are now being held by the police.

In addition, the police also raided the residence of the Director of the Jerusalem Arts Network, Daoud al-Ghoul.

The Jerusalem Arts Network is a network of five Palestinian art centers based in East Jerusalem including the Yabous Cultural Center, ESNCM, Al-Ma’mal Foundation for Contemporary Art, Al Hosh Palestinian Art Court, and Palestinian National Theater, Al Hakawati.

The Palestinian Ministry of Culture strongly condemns Israeli police raids on cultural centers in Jerusalem, as well as the detention of two of their directors.

“The attacks on these institutions are attacks on Palestinian national culture and cultural heritage,” the Palestinian Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

Israeli police have intensified the campaign against all Palestinian institutions and activists in the occupied city. Israeli police closed down most institutions and arrested leaders in an effort to prevent Palestinian activity in the city.

ESNCM works in the field of Education. More than a thousand students currently study music in the Academic Program at six ESNCM branches in Jerusalem, Nablus, Gaza, Ramallah, Bethlehem and the Tchaikovsky Music School.

Students receive individual instrumental lessons, theoretical classes and ensemble fees as well as choirs, Arabic percussion and music history.

Meanwhile, the Yabous Cultural Center is a Palestinian non-governmental organization based in Jerusalem and founded in 1995.

At that time, a number of artists and cultural enthusiasts and entrepreneurs from Jerusalem decided to establish a body to adopt the development and protection of performing arts in Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (T/RE1)