UNESCO Rejects Israel’s Falsification of Palestinian History

Al-Quds, MINA – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” Monday published two decisions regarding Palestine, by consensus without any changes.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki emphasized that the decision was taken in the midst of Israel’s efforts to suppress the rights of the Palestinian people, including cultural rights, attempts to fabricate history and the legacy of civilization, Palestinian culture, especially in the city of Al-Quds. Likewise Israel’s illegal move to bury the Palestinian narrative,

“But the history of Palestine will remain strong against these counterfeits, and the city of Al-Quds will remain the capital of the State of Palestine,” Riyad said.

He said a number of decisions were continuously being developed by looking at the situation, including recording all violations of Israel, as an Illegal authority, to the right to holy places, cultural heritage, education and all sectors of UNESCO work.

He also reminded the importance of assertiveness of the attitude of a number of countries to face Israeli violations and crimes against the nation and history of Palestine.

He added that UNESCO’s decision covered a number of topics such as Al-Quds, the reconstruction of Gaza, the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, including sending a delegation to conduct an investigation into the city of Al-Quds.

“This decision is a means to protect Palestinian historic sites, and protect them from destruction and forgery,” he said.

The Palestinian National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, appreciated UNESCO’s decision regarding Palestine.

He stated that the decision was very important, as a result of Palestinian political and diplomacy efforts and communications.

The Committee requests that UNESCO’s decision be implemented on the ground, by stopping Israel’s crimes against the educational and cultural rights of the Palestinian people, intensifying the agenda that supports Palestine to rise in the cultural, educational and scientific sectors, and to protect, develop and maintain its culture. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)