Palestinian Authority Halts Al Jazeera Broadcast

Ramallah, MINA – Wafa confirmed on Wednesday night that the Palestinian Authority has halted the broadcast of Al Jazeera TV and suspended the operations and staff of its office in Palestine.

Additional information stated, “The decision to halt Al Jazeera’s broadcast was made due to violations of the applicable laws in Palestine,” according to Quds Press.

Reports indicated that the decision was made after Al Jazeera insisted on airing materials and reports deemed provocative.

At the end of September, Israeli occupation forces raided Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah and ordered its closure for 45 days under military orders.

The ban occurred four months after the channel’s office in occupied Jerusalem was shut down.

The occupation forces seized all equipment and documents from Al Jazeera’s office following the raid and closure.

Israeli military radio reported that Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah was closed because “its broadcasts jeopardized Israel’s security.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)