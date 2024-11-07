Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib Re-elected to US Congress

Washington, MINA – Palestinian-American candidate Rashida Tlaib won re-election to the US Congress in Michigan’s 12th district for the fourth time in a row.

Tlaib, the Democratic Party candidate, was able to obtain 69.7% of the votes, compared to 25.4% for her Republican competitor James Hooper, after 99% of the votes were counted in Michigan’s 12th district, Wafa reports.

The Republican Party was able to obtain a majority in the House of Representatives with 206 seats, compared to 191 seats for the Democrats, and they also obtained a majority in the Senate with 52 seats, compared to 44 seats for the Democratic Party. (T/RE1/P2)

