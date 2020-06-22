Palestinian Ambassador Invites Massive International Community Against Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun called on the international community to move more massively against Israel.

“I have lived 30 years in the world of diplomacy, hundreds or even thousands of resolutions that contain condemnations, threats, warnings against Israel, how many of these resolutions were realized? All of that has never left Israel threatened and canceled its plans, ” Al Shun said in a special interview with MINA on Monday (June 22).

The Palestinian ambassador’s statement also addressed Israel’s recent West Bank annexation plan. He asked for integrated massive mobilization from the world community against annexation.

According to him, diplomatic language is not the only solution for this, the Palestinian people in Al-Quds, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, are increasingly convinced of the way of resistance, because they understand Israel will understand more.

“I lived and witnessed the events of 1967, I understood the character of Israel, they would not understand feelings, they only knew the language of violence and deprivation. Therefore, the international community should be able to move more massively against Israel, “he said.

The Palestinian ambassador said the world knew that Israel violated and exceeded borders, even ignoring the international community by annexing Palestinian territory as much as 22 percent belong to the Palestinian State.

“With the support of the US and the silence of the European Union at that time, it was easy for 22 percent for Israel to get 22 percent covering the Al-Quds region, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the Golen Valley as well as the Sinai hills and parts of Lebanese land,” Al Shun said.

The last few months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has more than one chance to assert to start the annexation of 30 percent of the West Bank in early July, including all parts of East Jerusalem that Palestine had dreamed of as the capital of their country when independence was to come.

The annexation or annexation of the West Bank region is part of a Middle East peace plan or “Deal of the Century” announced by the President of the United States (US) Donald Trump on January 28 last.

In exchange for recognition of Palestine as an independent sovereign state, the US offered Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.

I addition, in Trump’s proposal, Israel will annex 30-40 percent of land from the West Bank. Meanwhile, the increasingly narrow Palestinian territories in the design remain in the form of dots connected by bridges and tunnels.

While the Palestinians continue to increase resistance and rejection of the annexation plan.

A number of international warnings also condemned Israel’s actions and said that annexation would eliminate the possibility of a solution to the conflict with the principle of two states. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)