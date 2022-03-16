Palestinian Advocacy Group Highlights Condition of Refugee Children

Lebanon, MINA – The advocacy group Palestine Returns Center (PRC) has highlighted its concern about the condition of Palestinian refugee children in Lebanon.

Speaking at the 49th meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, representatives from the advocacy group explained the economic and social difficulties facing Palestinian refugee children in Lebanon and called for urgent assistance for them.

“Palestinian refugee children in Lebanon are still suffering from difficult economic conditions exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of schools for more than a year,” PRC said, the Safa News Agency reported on Monday.

“They live and work under extremely difficult conditions and are subject to ill-treatment and exploitation.”

PRC pointed out that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has registered more than 60,000 children among Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, which is 30 percent of the total.

Most of them cannot attend Lebanese schools. According to statistics, the poverty rate among refugees is 73 percent.

This encourages children to look for work to help their families. PRC calls on the Human Rights Council to work in support of Palestinian refugee children and take urgent action to meet their needs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)