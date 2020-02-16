Palestine urges ICC to Accelerate Israeli War Crime Investigations

Munich, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to accelerate a full investigation of Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

WAFA reported, PM Shtayyeh said that at a meeting with ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2020 on Saturday.

He urged especially after the ICC Chief Prosecutor announced in December 2019 to conduct an investigation.

He also rejected all attempts to politicize the work of the ICC, calling for the protection of the international justice system from pressure put into practice by some countries aimed at obstructing the duties of the court.

On the same occasion, Shtayyeh also stressed the Palestinian people’s rejection of the US peace plan which was recently launched as a plan for the Deal of the Century, which he said did not meet the minimum legal rights of the Palestinian people. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)