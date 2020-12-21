Palestine Urges Biden and Israel to Negotiate

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority urges the new United States government Joe Bidden and Israel to restart the negotiation process for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We are ready to cooperate and deal with the new US government, and we hope that it will withdraw its ties with the Palestinian state,” said Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki. Jewish Chronicle reported on Sunday.

Al-Malki stated it after a triangular meeting with his Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers in Cairo.

He added that the Palestinian Authority wants the two countries, Egypt and Jordan, to be at the center of the negotiation coordination process.

The Palestinian stance signals an expected shift in the US-Palestinian relations under Biden.

In President Trump’s period, the US has cut aid payments to Palestine and signaled support for Israeli settlements. Meanwhile, Biden has stated that he will take a more traditional stance in negotiating a two-state solution. (T/RE1)

