Palestine to Receive First Delivery of Sputnik V Vaccine

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority is scheduled to receive first delivery 5.000 unit vaksin Covid-19 from Rusia, known as Sputnik V.

The delivery will be carried by the Palestinian Delegation to West Bank via Jordan, an official said on condition of anonymity. As quoted from Al Jazeera on Thursday.

He added import of vaccines had been approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh, who is in Russia for an official visit, will cross the Allenby land border with the vaccine.

In December, Palestinian officials announced that they had signed a deal with Russia for four million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Palestinian Ministry of Health Mai Al-Kaila last week issued an “emergency approval” for the vaccine’s entry.

Israel has been criticized by the international community for the speed with which it vaccines its citizens, while failing to provide a vaccine to the more than 4.5 million Palestinians it occupies in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Human Rights Watch asks Israel to fulfill its responsibilities in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Israel succeeded in vaccinating 20 percent of its citizens, including Jewish settlers living in the West Bank occupied. (T/Hju/RE1)

