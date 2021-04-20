Palestine to Receive 4.5 Million Doses of Vaccine Soon

Ramallah, MINA – Health Minister Mai Alkaila said on Tuesday that Palestine has bought 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer and Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines at a cost of $27.5 million.

Speaking on the official Voice of Palestine radio, Alkaila said the vaccines are expected to arrive soon in Palestine and that she will discuss their arrival during an online meeting with the producing companies, Wafa reported.

The Health Minister said that people in Gaza do not seem anxious to get the vaccine compared to the West Bank as the rate of vaccination in the West Bank has reached 7.1 percent of the population compared to only 2.2 percent in the Gaza Strip.

“We are concerned about the situation in the Gaza Strip,” she said where the number of cases and deaths has surged in recent days.

The Ministry of Health said it received on Monday additional shipment of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX global group, which included 43,200 doses for the West Bank and 28,800 doses for the Gaza Strip.

This is the second shipment of vaccines sent to Palestine through COVAX.

A total of 131,759 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in the West Bank and 35,090 people in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)