Palestine Submits Evidence of Israeli Crimes to International Court

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority submitted a written submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to obtain a legal opinion on the nature of Israel’s occupation in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

The handover was made during a meeting in The Hague between Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki and ICJ Registrar Philippe Gautier.

Al-Maliki emphasized that the submission was an implementation of UN General Assembly resolutions and ICJ decisions.

The move is part of a series of diplomatic and legal actions led by the Palestinian Authority to safeguard the rights of Palestinians and protect them from crimes committed by Israel, the illegal occupying power.

The filing aims to hold Israeli war criminals accountable and boost their immunity from prosecution.

Al-Maliki said the submission presented indisputable evidence and facts of Israel’s illegal policies and practices, and described the crimes and suffering that befell the Palestinian people in the decades since the 1948 Nakba.

“These facts lead to the immediate conclusion that the Israeli colonial occupation and its annexation of Palestinian lands, racial discrimination and apartheid against the Palestinian people and the systematic denial of the inalienable rights of our people are illegal,” said Al-Maliki, reported Middle East Monitor on Tuesday.

Al-Maliki said the facts would also lead to the conclusion of Israel’s denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination. Al-Maliki emphasized that the Israeli occupation must end immediately and unconditionally.

“This naturally creates legal consequences and obligations, firstly for Israel, and for the countries and organizations of the international community to oppose these illegal acts,” said Al-Maliki.

Previously, the International Court of Justice will launch an online platform that will allow individuals to submit statements in connection with the court’s investigation of Israel.

The head of the Public Administration for the United Nations Human Rights Organization at the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Omar Awadallah said the online platform will enable Palestinians to submit complaints supported by photos and videos showing Israeli violations. These materials will be presented to the court.

The ICJ offers advisory procedures on the Legal Consequences of Israeli Policies and Practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem. This move follows a request for an advisory opinion submitted by the UN General Assembly. (T/RE1/P2)

