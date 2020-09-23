Palestine Refuses to Chair Arab League Meeting

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine on Tuesday refuses its right to take the presidency to chair the Arab League meeting, in protest at the US brokered normalization agreement with two Gulf Arab countries.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, told a press conference in Ramallah, this decision was taken after the Arab League Secretariat took a supporting position to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Bahrain, normalization relations with Israel in violation of the Arab Peace Initiative. The Daily Sabah reported.

“Some Arab Countries refuse to condemn violation of the Arab Peace Initiative,” he said, but he stressed, that Palestine will not withdraw from Arab League.

On September 9, the Arab League failed to pass a resolution condemning the move by Abu Dhabi and Manama, normalization relations with Israel.

On September 15, UEA and Bahrain signed an agreement which was mediated by AS to forge diplomatic relations with Israel.

Palestinian groups have denounced that a agreement, saying it ignores Palestinian rights and does not serve Palestinian interests.

Meanwhile, Palestinians Authority (PA)

maintains the validity of the so called “Arab Consensus.”

Consensus Arab explained, Arab Countries will just Normalization relations, if Israel fulfills a number of requirements.

The first demand was for Israel to withdraw from the territory it occupied in the Six Day War of 1967.

Second, agreeing to a Palestine state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the third is to find a just solution for the millions of Palestinians, refugees and their descendants. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)