Palestine Records 2,536 Covid-19 Patients Recovered

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine on Wednesday recorded 2,536 Covid-19 patients recovered; 811 recovery cases in the West Bank, including Jerusalem district, and 1,725 others in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh pointed that 164 Covid-19 patients are getting treatment in intensive care units, including 43 who are connected to ventilators, while 474 others are currently hospitalized across the West Bank.

Recoveries account for 89.8 percent of total cases since the pandemic outbreak in March, active cases for 9.1 percent and the death toll accounts for 1.1 percent

Al-Kaileh added 1,748 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths.

She announced that 1,748 Palestinians tested positive for the highly contagious virus and 18 others died of it in the occupied territories.

Among the new 1,748 cases, 480 cases were recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and 1,268 others in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Nablus district was ranked the first with (144) cases, followed by Ramallah & al-Bireh (85) cases, Jenin (83) cases, Hebron (48) cases, Tulkarm (40) cases, Bethlehem (25) cases, Tubas (22) cases, Qalqiliya (18) cases, Salfit (8) cases, Jericho & the Jordan Valley (5) cases in addition to Jerusalem suburbs, which recorded 2 cases.

Al-Kaileh identified the deaths as 8 deaths from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and 10 others from the besieged Gaza Strip.

In terms of the number of deaths, Hebron was ranked the first among the West Bank districts with 4 deaths, followed by Bethlehem, which recoded 2 deaths, in addition to Tulkarm and Ramallah & al-Bireh, each district of which had a death case.

Regarding the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, Al-Kaileh said that 167,549 people have received the vaccine so far, including 34,730 people who received the second dose of the vaccine. (T/RE1)

