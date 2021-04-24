Palestine Records 1440 New COVID-19 Infections

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila on Friday said that 1440 new COVID-19 infections, 23 deaths and 2546 recoveries were registered in Palestine during the past 24 hours.

In her daily report on the coronavirus pandemic, Alkaila said 10 deaths were reported in the West Bank and 13 others in the Gaza Strip. She said no updates were available regarding the situation in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

In the West Bank, 448 coronavirus tests came out positive, while 992 new cases were registered in the Gaza Strip.

The health minister said 147 patients of coronavirus remain under intensive care, of whom 40 are on ventilators. In addition, 438 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals and COVID-19 dispensaries.

Alkaila pointed out that the recovery rate in Palestine has so far reached 90.4 percent, while active cases slightly declined to 8.5 percent. Deaths stood at 1.1 percent of total infections.

Concerning vaccinations, the health minister said over 169,800 people have received their first jab of the vaccine in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, of whom 43,382 received the second dose. (T/RE1)

