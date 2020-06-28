Palestine Expo III in London Held on July 4-5

London, MINA – London-based activist forum, Palestine Expo (PalExpo) will organize an agenda for political, academic and entertainment discussions virtually on July 4 to 5.

It is the 3rd year event, having previously been held at the Queen Elizabeth II Center (in 2017) and Olympia London (2019). Thus quoted from MEMO on Sunday (June 28).

The topic will discuss Israel’s plan annexation of the West Bank, the global Black Lives Matter movement and the problem of world refugees.

Speakers will include Diana Buttu (legal counsel for the Palestinian negotiation team in 2000-2005), Daniel Levy (Israeli government adviser during Prime Minister Ehud Barak) and Prof. Ilan Pappe (historian).

Visitors can also take a virtual tour of the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the latest reports directly from Palestine.

Israeli Knesset members from Arab-Palestine, Yousef Jabareen and Sami Abu Shehadeh will also take part together with former Secretary General of the Palestinian Democratic National Assembly (NDA) Awad Abdel Fattah.

While former Head of UNRWA Karen Abu Zayd, Gideon Levy (journalist Haaretz) and Wadha Khanfar (former Director of Al Jazeera) are also expected to take part in the event.

PalExpo will be available on all social media platforms that can be accessed from its website and will be broadcast on several television channels in the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

The talks will be interspersed with cooking classes and traditional music events. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)