Palestine Confirms First Case of New Variant in Bethlehem

Ramallah, MINA – The first two cases of the new highly contagious variant of Covid-19, first identified in Britain, are reported in Bethlehem, Palestine.

“The lockdown in Bethlehem province will be tightened after two new cases of the British Covid-19 strain are reported,” said Governor Kamel Hmeid on Saturday, Bussines World reports.

London announced the emergence of a mutated variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is reported to be up to 70 percent more infectious than other strains, last month.

Although many countries around the world have suspended travel to the UK, this has not prevented the spread of the new virus worldwide. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)