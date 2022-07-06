Palestine Condemns US Forensic Test Results For Shireen’s Murder

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian government and the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the results of US forensic tests on the murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported on Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that after forensic analysis, independent third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the US Security Coordinator (USSC), were unable to reach a conclusion. It must be about the origin of the bullet that killed Shireen.

Price added that the USSC “found no reason to believe this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances.”

The US State Department said analysis of the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh last May “could not reach a definitive conclusion as to its origin.”

In response, the Palestinian Authority insisted, as well as forensic examinations of the Palestinian Attorney General and several independent reports, concluding that the Israeli occupation army deliberately targeted Shireen along with other journalists.

“No obscurity or politicization can exonerate the killers, cover up crimes or hide the truth,” the Palestinian Authority stressed.

Israeli Human Rights Organization B’Tselem said all investigations published so far concluded that Israel was responsible for Shireen’s killing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)