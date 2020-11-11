Palestine Becomes a Full Member of The International Cycling Union

Ramallah (WAFA) – The Palestinian Sport and Motorcycle Federation (PMSMF) achieved full membership in International Bicycle Union (Union Cycliste Internationale – UCI).

The decision was announced at a congress of members and the highest UCI authorities which was held virtually, the Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported as quoted by MINA, Wednesday (11/11).

The Palestinian Bicycle Federation won by an absolute majority of 40 votes for full membership in the UCI through the Congress held last Monday (9/11).

A Chief PMSMF Abdullah Sharawi stressed, that this achievement had positive consequences for cycling athletes in Palestine, including the right to compete in international tournaments, attend all congress meetings, and benefit from all events and programs held by UCI.

The International Cycling Union (Union Cycliste Internationale) is the holding international organization for cycling as recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The organization is headquartered in Aigle, Switzerland. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)