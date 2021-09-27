Palestine Announces 1,525 recover, 21 Died, 2,200 New Cases of Covid-19

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday announced 21 people died, 2,200 new cases and 1,525 patients recovered from the coronavirus or Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

In a daily report on the epidemiological situation in Palestine, the Ministry of Health stated that the death cases were recorded in several areas, namely 11 in the Gaza Strip, four in Nablus, three in Qalqilya, two in Tulkarm and one in Jenin.

“New positive cases of Covid-19 spread in the areas of Tulkarm 78, Jenin 68, Nablus 110, Qalqilya 20, Jericho and Al-Aghwar 41, Salfit 14, Bethlehem 30, Tubas 13, Ramallah and Al-Bireh 70, suburbs of Jerusalem 13, Hebron 45, Gaza Strip 169,” the report added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health added that the recovery rate was 92.3 percent, while the percentage of active infections was 6.7 percent and the death rate was 1 percent.

While Palestinians who received the Covid-19 vaccine in the West Bank and Gaza Strip reached 1,372,528 people and 699,342 people had received the second dose. (T-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)