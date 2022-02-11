Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over Hijab Ban

Islamabad, MINA – The Pakistani government summoned the Chargé of India Suresh Kumar to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office on Wednesday.

Quoted from The Hindu News, the meeting was a form of expressing “extreme concern” over the ban on female students from wearing headscarves in Karnataka, India.

According to a Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement issued in Islamabad, Kumar was asked to convey that banning students from wearing headscarves is a “despicable act”.

The statement stressed that the Indian government must ensure the “safety” of Muslim women in India, referring to a video of a student wearing a burkha being harassed by a group of men on his campus in the city of Mandya.

The Pakistani government is also concerned by the deafening silence of the BJP leadership and the lack of concrete action against Hindutva supporters, who have publicly called for the Muslim genocide at Dharam Sansad recently held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

“It is also stressed that the Government of India must fulfill its responsibility to hold perpetrators of harassment against women in Karnataka accountable, and take steps to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Muslim women,” the statement said.

Pakistan urged the Indian diplomat to impress the Government of India to take immediate action against the perpetrators and supporters of anti-Muslim violence in the Indian states of Assam, Tripura, Gurugram and Uttarakhand and bring justice to the victims of the Delhi Riots.

Pakistan also calls on the international community, including the United Nations and the OIC, Human Rights, to be aware of the alarming level of Islamophobia in India and win over Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country of India. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)