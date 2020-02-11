Overcoming Palestinian Issue, Indonesian Islamic Organization Calls for Unity of Arab States

Jakarta, MINA – Chairperson of Indonesian Islamic Organization, Nahdlatul Ulama Grand Board (PBNU) Kiai Said Aqil Siradj said that the problems in Palestine could be resolved if the countries in the Arab world united to strengthen their relations.

He conveyed this after receiving a closed visit from Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi at the PBNU Central Building, Kramat Raya street, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, February 11 in order to exchange views on issues of public relations, including Palestine.

“The most basic, the most important, and the most basic are the united Arab countries first. The most effective weapon is not an oil embargo, not nuclear weapons, not that. The most effective weapon is unity, unity of the Arab state,” he said.

According to him, as long as the Arab countries are not united, it is difficult to overcome the Middle East problem, the main problem is the Palestinians who always get tyranny and oppression from Israeli military aggression.

“But somehow, we never back down, never stop fighting for justice, voicing the rights of life of Palestinians in their homeland, in their birthplace, who always get tyranny, oppression from Israeli aggression,” said Kiai Aqil Siradj.

He appreciated the achievement of Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs in which Indonesia now acts as a member of the UN Security Council, which is continually unstoppable, never saturated, has never subsided to defend the rights of Palestinians.

“This is a mandate from the state and religion also that we must defend Palestinian rights, we must fight for them,” he added.

stressed that the Indonesian government consistently supported the struggle for Palestinian independence, which is currently still under pressure from Israel.

“Indonesia continues to be consistent in voicing, supporting, the struggle of the Palestinian people,” Retno told the media after a closed meeting with the media.

She admitted that he received a lot of input from friends at PBNU, which in essence was to convey continued support with the government to voice justice for Palestine. But the struggle of Indonesian nation cannot be done alone.

“We are usually quite routine in making friendships to discuss issues of the interests of the Ummah. On this occasion, we talked about two things, but I want to focus on things related to Palestine,” Retno said. (T/R6/RE1)

