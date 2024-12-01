Over 415,000 Displaced People in Gaza Take Shelter in School Buildings

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday that over 415,000 displaced people in Gaza are currently taking shelter in its school buildings, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement shared on social media, UNRWA posted the testimony of Aisha, one of many Gazan women sheltering in a school.

Expressing her exhaustion, Aisha said: “This place is meant for education, not for shelter.”

“We are suffering greatly because of the health conditions we are experiencing, the economic conditions, the struggle to get food and water — there is no support, no help,” she added.

“Hundreds of thousands more are trying to survive in even worse conditions in makeshift shelters,” the UN agency said.

Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring more than 105,000. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)