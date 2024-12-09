Over 20 Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes on Northern Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation Monday evening committed a new massacre in the war-torn Gaza Strip, launching a series of deadly airstrikes on civilians’ homes in Izbat Beit Hanoun in the northern Strip, resulting in the killing of several civilians and the injury of others, Wafa reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation’s airstrikes resulted in the killing of at least 20 civilians and the injury of several others. The area remains besieged by occupation forces, preventing ambulance and rescue crews from accessing the site.

The occupation aircraft launched several raids on the refugee camps of al-Maghazi and Nuseira in the center of the Strip. Israeli forces also blew up houses north of Nuseirat,

Earlier, medical sources announced the killing of six civilians and the injury of several others in an occupation shelling that targeted a group of citizens in the town of Beit Lahia in the north of the Strip, coinciding with the occupation’s bombardment of several houses and facilities in the town.

A civilian was shot and killed by an Israeli drone east of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip. At least two children were also killed and others were injured in the Israeli occupation’s shelling of the al-Maghazi camp.

Several civilians were also killed and others were injured in in the Israeli shelling of a school sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Several other civilians were killed and injured after the occupation warplanes bombed a residential block in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Strip.

The occupation’s ongoing aggression by land, sea, and air on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in the killing of 44,758 people and the injury of 106,134 others.

Thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as rescue teams face tremendous difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks and the massive amount of debris. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)