Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 minutes yang lalu

3 minutes yang lalu

1 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in protest against the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

At the same time, the newspaper said that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich emphasized Netanyahu’s commitment to gradually controlling the Gaza Strip while making it “uninhabitable.” Al-Syarq al-Awsat reported on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir, who is also the leader of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, said on Saturday that he and his party would resign from the Knesset (Israeli Parliament).

Ben-Gvir called for a “total halt” to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza to pressure for the “release of hostages” held in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States announced in a joint statement last Wednesday that they had reached an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, which is scheduled to take effect on Sunday at 8:30 AM local time. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Gaza Ceasefire Itamar Ben-Gvir

