Only 40% of Water, Sanitation Services in Khan Tuni Due to Fuel Shortages

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – Khan Yunis municipality, in the southern Gaza Strip, announced a near-total suspension of water, sanitation and sewage services, with only 40% of services being provided due to the near-depletion of diesel stocks, according to Palinfo.

The city’s emergency committee said in a statement on Tuesday that the diesel stocks needed to operate water pumps, sewage stations and waste collection and disposal mechanisms will soon run out as a result of the impossibility and irregularity in bringing in the required diesel from partner institutions to operate the service facilities normally within the current emergency system.

The statement pointed to ongoing efforts by the Khan Yunis municipality to secure minimum basic services, given the difficult circumstances under the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in major damage to civilian infrastructure.

The war-torn Gaza Strip is currently experiencing a severe water crisis due to power outages, and the inability to operate electricity generators due to fuel shortages. Hundreds of water and sewage facilities in Gaza have been damaged or completely destroyed since the Israeli occupation began its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

