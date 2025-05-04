Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military aggression across the Gaza Strip continued through Friday night and into Saturday, resulting in the martyrs and injuries of dozens of Palestinian civilians, including children and women.

Local sources report widespread destruction and the displacement of more families as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment and demolition of homes. In one of the latest attacks, an airstrike on al-Fakhari town east of Khan Yunis killed two sisters. In Gaza City’s al-Sahaba street, another Israeli strike killed two more civilians.

Israeli naval forces also attacked Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Gaza City, killing one and injuring another. Meanwhile, a drone strike in the az-Zeitoun neighborhood claimed the life of one civilian.

A particularly deadly attack occurred at dawn in Khan Yunis’ al-Hawuz area, where an Israeli bombing of the al-Bairam family home killed 11 civilians, including children and women. Another airstrike hit a tent in al-Mahatta, killing a man and injuring his wife and children.

In the Batn as-Samin area, south of Khan Yunis, four more people were killed in an airstrike targeting a residential house. Additionally, Israeli warplanes targeted Palestinian police officers in Gaza City’s al-Thawra street as they tried to prevent looting, resulting in several deaths and injuries among both police and civilians.

The continued Israeli offensives across Gaza are worsening the humanitarian crisis, with more families left homeless and the civilian death toll climbing. []

