OIC Urges India not to Change Kashmir’s Demographic Structure

Niger, MINA – The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urges the Indian government not to change the demographic structure of Kashmir, which India annexed unilaterally.

The OIC reaffirmed its “strong and resolute support” for the disputed Kashmir in a unanimous resolution at a two-day foreign ministers conference in Niger, which ended on Saturday.

Representatives from 57 member countries discussed the main issues facing the Muslim world. TRT World reported on Sunday.

The situation in Indian-administered Kashmir was one of the main focal points of the session with the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirming its strong support for self-determination Kashmir.

“The OIC firmly rejects the illegal and unilateral actions taken by India since 5 August 2019,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry office said in a statement, adding that the resolution demands India to “cancel issuance of certificates of domicile for non-Kashmiris” as well as other parties and illegal act there.

The OIC has previously criticized human rights abuses in Kashmir, its annexation by India and a newly introduced domicile law that allows non-Kashmiri to take jobs and buy property in the disputed Himalayan region.

However, it has never deterred India from carrying out its actions in the region.

India maintains that the group has no legal basis in Kashmir and has frequently rejected his claims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)