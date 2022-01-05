OIC Concerns over Critical Health of Palestinian Prisoner on Hunger Strike

Jeddah, MINA – The General-Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed grave concern over the critical health situation of the Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, who is on an open-ended hunger strike for the 141st day in protest against his detention without trial in the Israeli occupation jails.

In a statement, Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, said the OIC stands in support of Palestinian prisoners and will continue to channel their voice and convey their ordeal to the world at large, WAFA reported.

He also called on international human rights institutions to immediately interfere to secure the release of Hisham Abu Hawash and all other Palestinian prisoners held without trial or charge, and to pressurize Israel, the occupation force, to honor its obligations under the international human rights law, international humanitarian instruments and relevant Geneva conventions on Palestinian prisoners and detainees in occupation prisons.

Previously, Jawad Boulos, an attorney of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), said Abu Hawwash is at high risk of sudden death, citing medical reports.

The Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission also said Abu Hawwash had entered an extremely critical health stage, demanding his immediate release.

This widely condemned Israeli policy of administrative detention allows the Israeli occupation military to sentence Palestinians up to 6 months in Israeli detention on secret information without charging them or allowing them to stand trial.

This policy has at times forced Palestinian detainees to go on hunger strike as a last resort to demand their freedom.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)