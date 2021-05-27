OIC Calls for Investigation into Israel’s Violations

Riyadh, MINA- The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will present a draft resolution at a session of the UN Human Rights Council to form a commission to investigate alleged violations of Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The draft resolution was prepared by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be discussed in the 13th UN special session.

The organization is calling for an investigation into “all suspected violations of international humanitarian law and all suspected violations of international human rights law since April 13, 2021.”

Israel ignored a similar commission of inquiry after its attacks on Gaza in 2008 and 2014.

Palestinians staged protests across the occupied territories in April over Israeli attacks and restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque and an Israeli court decision to expel 12 Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan spread to the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks on worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others were injured in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, according to Palestinian medics.

At least 31 Palestinians have also died in Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank.

Thirteen Israelis also died in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)