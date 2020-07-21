OIC Calls for International Pressure for Release of Sick Palestinian Prisoners

Jeddah, MINA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the UN, the Red Cross and all international parties to pressure the Israeli government to release the Palestinian prisoners with chronic health problems, Palinfo reported.

According to a press release on Monday, the OIC General Secretariat called for necessarily protecting the rights of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and pressuring Israel to stop its violations against them.

OIC expressed deep concern over the Palestinian prisoners’ health conditions in Israeli jails after some prisoners were reportedly infected with coronavirus.

It accused Israel of persisting in taking arbitrary measures against the prisoners and depriving them of their basic rights, including their right to appropriate medical treatment, holding the Israeli government fully responsible for their lives.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)