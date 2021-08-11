Occupation Forces 7 Palestinian Families to Demolish Their Houses in Jerusalem

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation municipality in Jerusalem forced seven families to forcibly demolish their homes, displacing about 40 people to live in a tent they set up on the rubble, in the town of Beit Hanina, north of the occupied Jerusalem.

Ali Obeidi, the owner of one of the houses, said, “I have been living here for 15 years, suffering with the occupation government, that we attend a court session every two months, sometimes extensions are made and sometimes not.”

Obeidi added, “We are 7 brothers, and we have families numbering about 40 people, most of them are children under the age of 16.” He added, “We preceded the forced demolition decision and demolished our house so that we don’t pay the sums of 100,000 to 200,000 shekels for the occupation government.” MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

“The occupation controls about 70 dunams here in order to implement its settlement plans, and they apply for licenses and obtain them directly, unlike what is happening with us,” said Obaidi.

Despite these restrictions, Abidi affirmed their steadfastness in this land and said, “We will not leave our land, and we will build tents and live here, because this is our land, and we will die on it.”

15-year-old Muhammad Ali Obeidi recounted his feelings in these moments while crying, saying, “This is our land, our offer. We will sit in a tent and we will not leave it. For 3 days we have continued to demolish our homes, and this is something that hurts our hearts.”

He added, “Everything was demolished. Even the tent we set up to live in, the occupation municipality will definitely come and demolish it. We are here and there is not even a place where we change our clothes or use the bathroom.”. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)