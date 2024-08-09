Norway Announces Considering Response to Israel’s Revocation of Diplomatic Status

Prague, MINA – Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced today that his country is considering its response to a recent decision by the Israeli government revoking the diplomatic status of eight Norwegian diplomats at the Norwegian Embassy to Tel Aviv, Wafa reports.

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz revealed that the Israeli government would not permit eight Norwegian diplomats at the embassy to continue their roles as representatives of Norway to the State of Palestine.

Minister Eide criticized the move, labeling it as “extreme” and suggesting that it will have repercussions on Norway’s relationship with Netanyahu’s government.

He emphasized that Norway is considering measures to address this development and its impact on diplomatic relations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)