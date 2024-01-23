Nine Indonesian Muslim Youth Participate in JENESYS 2024 Program in Japan

Release ceremony for 9 JENESYS 2024 program participants at the Japanese Embassy to Indonesia, Central Jakarta. (Photo: Sajadi/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – A total of nine Indonesian young men and women representing several Islamic organizations and institutions will go to Japan to take part in the 2024 Japan East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) Program.

This year’s JENESYS Program participants consisted of three people from Nahdlatul Ulama, three people from Muhammadiyah, one person from the Istiqlal Mosque, and two people from UIN Syarif Hidayatullah.

The nine young people will leave om Monday for Japan and will be in Japan for the next seven days.

Deputy Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Nagai Katsuro said the aim of the JENESYS program was to encourage mutual understanding between Japan and Indonesia in various fields, such as politics, economics, social culture, history, and diplomatic policy.

“I hope that the participants can actively disseminate their experiences and lessons learned while in Japan as well as exchange opinions and discuss,” said Katsuro at the release ceremony for the 2024 JENESYS Program participants at the Japanese Embassy, ​​Central Jakarta on Monday.

The participants will later visit government institutions, museums and mosques in Tokyo and Nagasaki.

Apart from that, the participants will also undergo a homestay or stay in a Japanese house in Nagasaki. The Deputy Ambassador hopes that they will all interact with Japanese society.

“Then after returning to Indonesia, please take advantage of what you have learned while in Japan to develop Indonesia and the world in the future,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, a representative from Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Analisa, said that the youth exchange which aims to strengthen relations between nations is in line with NU’s vision, namely caring for the world and building civilization.

“We have to build society from the local level to the global level. “We hope that people with different professional backgrounds can have a big impact on society,” she stressed.

After completing the JENESYS program, Analisa is determined to develop her environment or surrounding community so that it can have an impact on global development.

JENESYS is a series of programs that started in 2007. This program is an initiative of the Japanese Government to continue to promote people-to-people exchanges between Japan and ASEAN member countries, as well as between Japan and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)