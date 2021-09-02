Nigeria Targets $150bn From Global Halal Trade

Abuja, MINA – The President Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar said Nigeria might soon attract over $150 billion investment from the Halal trade up from the current $50 billion the country is doing.

Abubakar made this known at a virtual press conference to announce the International Halal Expo scheduled to hold September 14-16, 2021 at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre, Abuja. All Africa reported, Wednesday (Sept, 1)

He said investments would target Nigeria’s cosmetic, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors.

The Halal business also covers all assets of commerce, banking, production where Nigerian companies can take advantage of to forge new businesses, he said.

The event which is jointly organised by the Abuja Trade Centre (ATC) has so far attracted interest from different countries in Africa and the middle East.

“We are already in touch with so many organisations in Taiwan, Malaysia, Jordan Morrocco and Algeria. Going forward, we are going to be having this expo on a yearly basis and would be championed as part of our activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the executive director, Abuja Trade Centre (ATC), Jude Chime, said the $50 billion trade by Nigerian companies are majorly in the beverage and food industry, calling on Nigerian businesses to leverage on the opportunities the platform provides.

The chairman of Halal Certification Authority, Dr. Ibrahim Oreagba, said Halal fair is about promoting products that are permissible and wholesome for food safety and quality.

“We are excited about this fair because it will be promoting Halal certified products,” he said. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)