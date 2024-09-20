New Wave Escalation, Hezbollah Launches 17 Attacks on Northern Israel

Beirut, MINA – Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said Thursday that it carried out 17 attacks on Israeli soldiers, military vehicles and settlements in northern Israel, marking its largest operation in around 100 days, Anadolu Agency reports.

The attacks came amid a new wave of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah following a series of explosions in Lebanon involving thousands of communication devices Tuesday and Wednesday that killed 37 people and injured thousands of others.

In a series of statements, the group detailed that its attacks Thursday included rocket salvos aimed at Israeli military bases including in Liman, Adamit, Shomera, and Matat and the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade in the Ma’ale Golani barracks.

It also said it targeted artillery positions in Beit Hillel with drones, focusing on locations with officers and soldiers, and hit the newly established command post for the Western Brigade in the Yara settlement.

Additionally, Hezbollah said it launched attacks with rockets on Zar’it and Metula and shelled military positions at Hanita, Ramyah and Al-Malikiyya.

The Lebanese group also pointed out that it targeted with “appropriate weapons” the Al-Samaqa military site, buildings used by soldiers in the Metula settlement and a positioning point for troops at the Al-Marj military site.

Thursday’s attacks are Hezbollah’s most intensive operations since June 14, with 17 attacks in one day, following a previous peak of 22 attacks on Nov. 23, 2023, the highest number of strikes since the conflict’s escalation on Oct. 8.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified in recent days following a wave of explosions Wednesday that affected ICOM wireless devices across Lebanon, resulting in 25 deaths and 450 injuries.

The explosions followed similar blasts Tuesday that struck pager devices, leading to 12 deaths, including two children, and injuring 2,800 others, with 300 in critical condition.

The Lebanese government and Hezbollah held Israel responsible for the device explosions and threatened it with “severe consequences.”

There has been no Israeli comment on the blasts, which came amid an escalation in cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,300 people, mostly women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)