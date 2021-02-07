Netanyahu Slams ICC, Accusing “Pure Anti-Semitism”

Jerusalem, MINA – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday slammed the International Criminal Court (ICC) for ruling, the JCC has jurisdiction to open a war crimes investigation against Israel.

Netanyahu called such investigations “pure anti-Semitism” and promised to fight them.

“When the ICC investigates Israel for bogus war crimes, it is pure anti-Semitism,” Netanyahu said in an English-language video sent by his office, the Times of Israel reported.

In a major ruling on Friday, the ICC’s pretrial chamber ruled that the court had jurisdiction to open criminal investigations against Israelis and Palestinians for war crimes alleged to have occurred in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

It is now the responsibility of ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatouh Bensouda to decide whether to launch an investigation. Earlier in 2019, he indicated he intended to do so.

Netanyahu lamented that “tribunals set up to prevent atrocities such as the Nazi Holocaust against Jews, now target a single state of the Jewish people.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)