Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang Suffer as Covid-19 Lockdown

Xinjiang, MINA – Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province, China said they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines, and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days of lockdown because of Covid-19.

Hundreds of posts from social media users in Ghulja, China uploaded videos of empty refrigerators, feverish children and people shouting from their windows. Thus, it was quoted from the Independent on Friday, September 16.

As more infectious variants of the coronavirus spread to China, the outbreak became more and more common. Under China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, tens of millions or people are experiencing rolling lockdowns, paralyzing the economy, and making travel uncertain.

The horrible conditions and food shortages are reminded of Shanghai’s harsh lockdown this spring, when thousands of residents posted online complaining they were being sent rotten vegetables or denied critical medical care.

Unlike Shanghai, lockdowns in small towns like Ghulja only received little government attention.

The lockdown in that town has also raised fears of police brutality against the Uighurs.

Over the years, the region has been the target of a security crackdown, trapping large numbers of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in camps and prisons.

The previous lockdown in Xinjiang has been so difficult, with forced quarantine, arrests, and residents sprayed with disinfectant.

Authorities have ordered mass testing, district lockdowns in cities across China in last weeks, from Sanya to southwest Chengdu and the northern port of Dalian.

The local governor apologized for the lack of response to Covid-19. The governor also stated about blind spots and missed spots. He promised improvements in aid distribution.

Although the authorities admitted that there are their flaws, the government’s action has silenced them. The posts about hunger conditions in Ghulja removed from social media. (T/ri/RE1)

