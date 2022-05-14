Muslim Community Wants the Government to Provide Halal Vaccines

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Survey (MSI) released the survey results that 92.9 percent of the public agreed and supported the steps of the Indonesian Muslim Consumer Foundation (YKMI) in fighting for and urging the government to implement the Supreme Court’s decision related to providing halal vaccines and stop the use of haram vaccines for the Muslim community.

“The majority of respondents (92.9 percent) agree and support YKMI’s position. Only 0.4 percent do not agree and do not support. The remaining 6.7 percent did not answer,” said MSI survey data in collaboration with YKMI released on Friday.

In response to this, YKMI’s supervisor KH. Jamaluddin F Hasyim said the large amount of public support for the direction of YKMI’s movement in fighting for halal vaccines shows that the Muslim community’s concern for the religious law to accept and consume halal is still very high, so the government must immediately respond to this so that people’s trust in their leaders is not eroded and faded.

“We ask the government not to take this lightly. President Joko Widodo, who said he supports Indonesia as the world’s halal center, must show concrete steps. Do not let this disobedience to the Supreme Court’s decision make people experience moral distrust of the government,” said the Head of the Jakarta Islamic Da’wah Coordination (KODI) this in a press release received by journalists on Saturday.

In addition, Jamaluddin said citing survey data as much as 38.2 percent of the public said President Joko Widodo was the party most responsible for providing halal vaccines. Then 31.4 percent of the public said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and 15.5 percent of the public said the Chair of the Covid 19 Handling Committee and National Economic Recovery Airlangga Hartarto.

“The data shows the high expectations of the public, especially Muslims, hoping that Joko Widodo will not disappoint the public. Likewise for Minister Budi Sadikin, we are a country with a majority Muslim population, and 95.8 percent of the people will choose halal vaccines,” said Jamaluddin.

The survey was conducted on 1–7 May 2022. Data were collected through face-to-face interviews with respondents using a questionnaire stored in the application. (T/RE1)

