Muslim Activists Reveals the Central Role of Murobithoh Al-Aqsa Guards

Sheikh Jarrah, Palestine, MINA – Muslim activist who guards the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Murobithoh) from Sheikh Jarrah, Baitul Maqdis, Palestine, Hanady Halawany, revealed Murobitoh’s central role in guarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaking at the Webinar “Together to Free the Al-Aqsa Mosque” held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Saturday night, she said, even on several occasions (defense for Al-Aqsa), Muslim women (muslimah) activists could do things further because some things can not be done by Muslim activists.

“When Muslim women (muslimah) can reach about 50 meters closer to the location of the tunnel excavation by the Zionists to the east of Al-Aqsa,” she said.

And murobitoh continues to try to break in and push for this excavation to be stopped. “Finally we were banned, imprisoned, put into detention quite severely and harshly. There are prisons, isolation rooms, there is no difference in treatment between us Muslim women and Muslims,” said Hanady, who has been blacklisted by the Israeli occupation forces for the past 7 years to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hanady emphasized that many great things were done by Murobitoh in his defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The efforts made by Muslim women are not small but very large, not only adult Muslim women but also children in social media, some also take to the streets, some are physically in the complex to block the occupation forces.

“So there is no longer any reason that Muslim women can’t do anything to defend Al-Aqsa,” she said.

Hanady advised Indonesian Muslim women to continue to defend Al-Aqsa in any way possible.

“If we are currently being harassed and threatened with being beaten by the Israeli Zionists, at least care and speak out in defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under any circumstances to make Muslims aware that this is what is happening in our holy city,” she said. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)