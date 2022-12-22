MUI: Indonesia Remains Committed to Supporting the Palestinian Struggle

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador Bunyan Saptomo, Head of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation of the Indonesian Ulema Council (HLNKI MUI), emphasized that Indonesia as the largest Muslim country in the world is still committed to supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people.

The Indonesian government’s support, in addition to diplomatic support, is also support for humanitarian assistance, economic empowerment and scholarships, he said at the 2022 Year-End Reflection Discussion and 2023 Projection on Islam and the Global Situation with the theme “Strengthening Ukhuwah to Create World Peace” held at the Buya Hamka Hall of the MUI Office Jakarta on Wednesday.

“Indonesian civil society, including the MUI, is also not left behind in providing humanitarian assistance and empowerment to Palestine,” he continued.

He added, MUI is currently holding a fundraiser to help build the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron (RSIH).

Bunyan said that Indonesia’s support for Palestine was reaffirmed by President Joko Widodo during the visit of the Palestinian Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammed Stahayyeh to Indonesia in October this year.

On this occasion the Palestinian PM expressed his gratitude to the Government and the Indonesian people who have consistently supported the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve independence.

He also conveyed the views of Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto when receiving a visit from the Palestinian PM by emphasizing the Indonesian Government’s support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and offering scholarships to Palestinian army officers to study at the Indonesian Defense University.

The discussion was opened by Deputy Chairman of MUI Dr. KH. Marsudi Syuhud, with speakers from the Head of the HLNKI MUI Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim and Chairman of the MUI HLNKI Commission Ambassador Bunyan Saptomo. The event was hosted by Dr. Ahmad Ubaidillah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)